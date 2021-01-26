Crow Wing County Approves More COVID-19 Grants

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Crow Wing County has approved more COVID-19 grants for businesses that previously did not have the chance to receive funds.

Businesses that had previously not received funds were at the top of the priority list. The county received requests for nearly three times the amount of money than they have available.

“We have roughly $1.2 million to send,” said Crow Wing County Administrator Tim Houle. “When you add up those numbers, it’s well in excess of the amount that we have.”

According to Houle, there were a total of 359 applicants:

204 repeat applications

155 new applications

With just under $500,000 remaining, Houle says the previously funded applicants if approved will receive those grants soon.

“We previously funded these, so it should be fairly quick,” said Houle. “I’m hoping for a turnaround in two weeks.”

