Crow Wing County Approves Long Lake Township Land Use Change

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The Crow Wing County Board approved a land use change in the Long Lake Township last month.

Resident Dena Albee requested that nearly 80 acres of land – originally labelled agriculture and forestry with shoreland – be rezoned to rural residential for 10-acre parcels. After deliberating, both the Board and Planning Commission were happy to oblige.

Anyone looking reclassify their land in the county can submit the request by contacting the County Board.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today