Crow Wing County Approves Long Lake Township Land Use Change

Miles WalkerMar. 8 2024

The Crow Wing County Board approved a land use change in the Long Lake Township last month.

Resident Dena Albee requested that nearly 80 acres of land – originally labelled agriculture and forestry with shoreland – be rezoned to rural residential for 10-acre parcels. After deliberating, both the Board and Planning Commission were happy to oblige.

Anyone looking reclassify their land in the county can submit the request by contacting the County Board.

