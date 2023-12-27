Crow Wing County Approves Budget and Property Tax Levy for 2024

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Crow Wing County has set the 2024 budget and property tax levy. Commissioners unanimously passed the budget of over 107 million dollars and a 45.9-million-dollar property tax levy.

The property tax levy is an increase of 3.99% from last year. The Budget total amount of money the county will spend in 2024 and the property tax levy is the amount of the budget they will raise in local property taxes. State and Federal resources will cover part of the balances of the budget. One of the biggest challenges for the county with the new budget is County Labor.

Crow Wing County Administrator Tim Houle also stated that “new construction in the tax base saw an increase of 1.29% which effectively shaves off the 3.99% property tax levy increase.”

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today