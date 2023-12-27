Lakeland PBS

Crow Wing County Approves Budget and Property Tax Levy for 2024

Sammy HolladayDec. 26 2023

Crow Wing County has set the 2024 budget and property tax levy. Commissioners unanimously passed the budget of over 107 million dollars and a 45.9-million-dollar property tax levy.

The property tax levy is an increase of 3.99% from last year. The Budget total amount of money the county will spend in 2024 and the property tax levy is the amount of the budget they will raise in local property taxes. State and Federal resources will cover part of the balances of the budget. One of the biggest challenges for the county with the new budget is County Labor.

Crow Wing County Administrator Tim Houle also stated that “new construction in the tax base saw an increase of 1.29% which effectively shaves off the 3.99% property tax levy increase.”

