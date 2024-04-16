Crow Wing County Administrator Tim Houle Announces Retirement

Longtime Crow Wing County Administrator Tim Houle informed the County Board and staff on Monday that he is retiring.

Houle has spent the last 30 years working in county government. He began his career as the Morrison County Administrator for 14 years before becoming the Crow Wing County Administrator in 2008.

When looking back at the work he accomplished over the past 16 years, Houle was quick to give praise to others.

“The funny thing is, I didn’t accomplish anything here at Crow Wing County, we accomplished a great deal,” emphasized Houle. “And so what I’m most proud of is the work of the staff here, who care very deeply about the status of their community, the shared life of our community, and work tirelessly every day to try and improve the shared life of our community. What I’m most proud of is their work product.”

Houle’s last day of employment will be July 12. The county will begin a recruitment process and hopes to have a replacement by July.