Crow Wing County Addresses Concerns on Election Security, Poll Watchers

As Election Day draws closer and closer in Minnesota, voters are preparing to cast their ballots. But for some, there have been concerns over election security.

At Crow Wing County Board meetings over the last two years, some residents have gone back and forth with the county board on whether or not electronic voting tabulators can be trusted. Concerns have now shifted to polling places, where the concern is that there will be poll watchers of different political parties that will try to intimidate voters.

But this is something the county says is not permitted by the state.

“Minnesota does not have poll watchers. The only people that are allowed to be in a polling place are designated poll challengers in Minnesota,” said Deborah Erickson, Crow Wing County administrative services director, at a recent board meeting. “They are not allowed to take photos, to make lists, to converse with the voters. Under Minnesota law, the only thing a poll challenger can do is challenge the eligibility of a voter in a particular precinct based on their personal knowledge of that voter’s eligibility.”

For more information on polling site rules and regulations, you can visit the Minnesota Secretary of State website.

