Crow Wing Co. Supports Efforts to Develop Psychiatric Treatment Facility in Clay Co.

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The Crow Wing County Board has expressed support for Clay County’s efforts to request state bond funds to develop a psychiatric residential treatment facility.

There are only four psychiatric residential treatment facilities in Minnesota, with one pending in Grand Rapids. Due to the limited space, children can wait as long as five months to be admitted. It’s all the more reason Crow Wing County is endorsing Clay County’s proposal.

“I think that just a healthy infrastructure or continuum of care is making sure that you’re always exploring from the least restrictive to more of that inpatient psychiatric short-term or long-term level of care,” explained Kara Griffin, Crow Wing County’s Children & Families Division Manager. “We’ll support other communities that are expanding on the continuum of care and access or utilize those services as needed for our youth and children.”

Clay County is also working with the health care provider, Solutions Behavioral Healthcare Professionals, on this project.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today