Crow Wing Co. Supports Efforts to Develop Psychiatric Treatment Facility in Clay Co.

Miles WalkerFeb. 23 2024

The Crow Wing County Board has expressed support for Clay County’s efforts to request state bond funds to develop a psychiatric residential treatment facility.

There are only four psychiatric residential treatment facilities in Minnesota, with one pending in Grand Rapids. Due to the limited space, children can wait as long as five months to be admitted. It’s all the more reason Crow Wing County is endorsing Clay County’s proposal.

“I think that just a healthy infrastructure or continuum of care is making sure that you’re always exploring from the least restrictive to more of that inpatient psychiatric short-term or long-term level of care,” explained Kara Griffin, Crow Wing County’s Children & Families Division Manager. “We’ll support other communities that are expanding on the continuum of care and access or utilize those services as needed for our youth and children.”

Clay County is also working with the health care provider, Solutions Behavioral Healthcare Professionals, on this project.

