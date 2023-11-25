Lakeland PBS

Crow Wing Co. Highway Department Ready and Waiting for Inevitable Snowfall

Miles WalkerNov. 25 2023

Crow Wing County’s snowplows are officially ready for the winter as the county Highway Department is currently lying in wait for the inevitable snowfall here in central Minnesota.

Excluding one snowfall in late October, the county’s plow drivers have enjoyed a rather quiet start to the season. However, after setting a new Crow Wing County record for snowplowing last year, the department knows it’s only a matter of time before it’s time to work.

“We never know what to expect. It’s all in the hands of Mother Nature,” said Jory Danielson, maintenance manager for the Highway Department. “Last year was the most snow that I believe that we’ve ever plowed since we started keeping track of it. We had around 100 inches in the Brainerd Lakes Area. Our guys were plowing almost every day, continuously throughout the winter.”

Danielson also said that they’re now just waiting for the snow to show up.

“We’ve had a little break, a slow start to winter, so we were anticipating quite a bit,” added Danielson. “We watch weather reports constantly, so we’re trying to stay ahead and take the information that meteorologists are giving us and prepare that way. Our folks are ready to get out there and start plowing whenever the snow starts to fall. And we anticipate any day now, based on the timing of the year, that we’ll be out there blowing snow.”

Crow Wing County residents can stay up to date on any snowplow activity on the Crow Wing County website or via the Where’s My Snowplow? mobile app.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

By — Miles Walker

