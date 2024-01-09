Lakeland PBS

Crow Wing Co. Snowplow Drivers Ready for ‘Typical’ Minnesota Weather

Miles WalkerJan. 8 2024

While the winter here in Minnesota’s been far more tame thus far opposed to past years, the Crow Wing County Highway Department is getting prepared for when the weather ramps up.

With temperatures expected to dip below zero this weekend and snow showers starting to intensify, snowplow drivers in Brainerd and surrounding areas are ready for more consistent work over in the next few weeks. After enduring one of Minnesota’s more grueling winters in 2023, the impending inclement weather is par for the course for the drivers.

“We were plowing this last weekend, we anticipate probably going out again early tomorrow morning, and then the temperatures are going to drop below average and be in the single digits for the foreseeable future,” said Jory Danielson, Crow Wing County’s Highway Maintenance Manager. “We aren’t really used to what we’ve encountered [lately], we’ve really enjoyed it, but I know our guys are looking forward to getting out in the plow trucks and actually having some snow to plow.”

Crow Wing County residents can view all snowplows on county roads using the “Where’s My Snowplow” app. You can get more information or download the app on the county’s website.

