Crow Wing Co. Releases Name of Inmate Who Died at Jail

Crow Wing County authorities have released the name of the inmate who died at the jail on Feb. 22.

57-year-old Robert Arthur Slaybaugh was found unresponsive in a jail cell around 9 p.m. that day. Slaybaugh had been booked earlier in the evening for a DWI.

Lifesaving measures were attempted by jail correctional officers, jail medical staff, and paramedics, but they were unsuccessful.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension and the Minnesota Department of Corrections are investigating the incident.

