Crow Wing Co. Allocates Over $500,000 Towards AIS Inspections This Year

Crow Wing County has allocated over $500,000 towards inspecting aquatic invasive species this year.

Every year since 2014, the state’s provided $450,000 to the county for developing an AIS prevention plan. But after $100,000 dollars was left on the table in 2022, the county decided to roll that leftover money into this year’s plan.

On top of that, the county has set aside an additional portion from this year’s budget in case of emergency.

You can view Crow Wing County’s AIS plan for 2024 at crowwing.gov/AIS.

