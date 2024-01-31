Lakeland PBS

Crow Wing Co. Allocates Over $500,000 Towards AIS Inspections This Year

Miles WalkerJan. 31 2024

Crow Wing County has allocated over $500,000 towards inspecting aquatic invasive species this year.

Every year since 2014, the state’s provided $450,000 to the county for developing an AIS prevention plan. But after $100,000 dollars was left on the table in 2022, the county decided to roll that leftover money into this year’s plan.

On top of that, the county has set aside an additional portion from this year’s budget in case of emergency.

You can view Crow Wing County’s AIS plan for 2024 at crowwing.gov/AIS.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

By — Miles Walker

Related Posts

Emerald Ash Borer Confirmed in Crow Wing County for 1st Time

Lord of Life Lutheran Church in Baxter Holds Semi-Annual Blood Drive

Crow Wing Co. Holding ‘Point-in-Time’ Count to Get Info on Homeless Population

MN House 6B Rep. Josh Heintzeman Seeking Re-election

Get the free PBS App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands the media that people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2024 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.