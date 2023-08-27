Lakeland PBS

Crosslake Town Square Holds Last ‘Big Fun Tuesdays’ Event for 2023

Miles WalkerAug. 27 2023

Kids in Crosslake enjoyed an event called Big Fun Tuesdays for the last time this summer. The Crosslake Town Square Association along with Crosslake Community School hold the family-friendly event when school is out of session.

For two hours every Tuesday afternoon in the summer, Big Fun Tuesdays offers numerous options to kids hoping to burn off some energy in the summer months. Kids in the area gather at the Town Square for the bounce castles, face painting, snow cones, and many other activities.

However, Lance Swanson, one of the teachers at Crosslake Community School who volunteered to organize Big Fun Tuesdays, believes the event also presents the perfect opportunity to help cultivate a better relationship between teacher and student.

“For us, I think it’s probably the most important thing,” said Swanson. “You know, some of the earlier years of the charter school, we’d be talking to people in the community. They’d say ‘There’s a school in town?’ They just didn’t even know that we existed. So, to call yourself a community school, it helps to have the community know that you’re there.”

Although Crosslake Town Square’s put the event back on ice for the year, Big Fun Tuesdays is expected to return once again in 2024.

