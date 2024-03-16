Crosslake to Host 50th Annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade & Celebration
The 50th annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade and Celebration in Crosslake is set to take place this Saturday, March 16. The day is one of the highest revenue-generating days for the City of Crosslake with thousands of people expected to attend.
The festivities will begin at 8:30 AM with the Clover Dash 5K run, and the Parade will begin at 2 PM. Throughout the day, there will be parties and live music at various locations throughout the city. This year, the mild winter is expected to boost the already well-attended event.
There will also be the hunt for the St Paddy’s Pot O’ Gold, which will be hidden within Crosslake city lmits. The pot has a prize package valued at over $2,500.
