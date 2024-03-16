Lakeland PBS

Crosslake to Host 50th Annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade & Celebration

Sammy HolladayMar. 16 2024

The 50th annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade and Celebration in Crosslake is set to take place this Saturday, March 16. The day is one of the highest revenue-generating days for the City of Crosslake with thousands of people expected to attend.

The festivities will begin at 8:30 AM with the Clover Dash 5K run, and the Parade will begin at 2 PM. Throughout the day, there will be parties and live music at various locations throughout the city. This year, the mild winter is expected to boost the already well-attended event.

There will also be the hunt for the St Paddy’s Pot O’ Gold, which will be hidden within Crosslake city lmits. The pot has a prize package valued at over $2,500.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

By — Sammy Holladay

