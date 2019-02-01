Crosslake Hosts 16th Annual Winterfest This Weekend

Luckily for residents in Crosslake, the polar vortex has left Minnesota in time for Crosslake’s Winterfest. This is the 16th annual Winterfest where many local businesses put on events, and have special deals for the weekend.

Over 15 businesses and locations are hosting events today and tomorrow including helicopter rides at Moonlite Bay, and outdoor Italian Olympics at Maucieri’s. A medallion has also been hidden somewhere in Crosslake with a $2,000 prize package going to the person who finds it. All the events start tonight with horse rides, a bonfire, and fireworks at the Crosslake Community Center.

“You can expect just a lot of good family fun,”Jessica Eide, Winterfest’s Chairperson, said. “I think there are a lot of events that are free, your kids are going to have fun, the adults are going to have fun, maybe get a babysitter for late night so you can come and watch some of the live music or DJs. There really is something for everyone.”

For a list of all the events and times check out the Crosslake app in the app store.