Crosslake Holds Town Meeting on Future City Developments
New shops, a new garden, and several road construction projects are on their way for the town of Crosslake. A town meeting was held on Friday to talk about future developments and get feedback from community residents.
After great consideration and thought, Crosslake invited the public out to talk about new road construction and the vision for the city’s exciting future. Part of that future has a lot to do with the National Loon Center, which is planned to open in 2024 and will bring people from all over Minnesota and across the country to see what is being taught there.
With the town evolving in so many areas, they are looking to update many businesses as well. Crosslake’s main priority with all the major updates underway is to keep the flow of people and cars traveling smoothly as possible and without injuries.
Enhanced sidewalks and intersection improvements for the downtown district will start construction in 2024. Also, roundabouts just south of town are scheduled for construction next spring.
