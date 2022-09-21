Lakeland PBS

Crosslake Holds Town Meeting on Future City Developments

Hanky HazeltonSep. 20 2022

New shops, a new garden, and several road construction projects are on their way for the town of Crosslake. A town meeting was held on Friday to talk about future developments and get feedback from community residents.

After great consideration and thought, Crosslake invited the public out to talk about new road construction and the vision for the city’s exciting future. Part of that future has a lot to do with the National Loon Center, which is planned to open in 2024 and will bring people from all over Minnesota and across the country to see what is being taught there.

With the town evolving in so many areas, they are looking to update many businesses as well. Crosslake’s main priority with all the major updates underway is to keep the flow of people and cars traveling smoothly as possible and without injuries.

Enhanced sidewalks and intersection improvements for the downtown district will start construction in 2024. Also, roundabouts just south of town are scheduled for construction next spring.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

By — Hanky Hazelton

Related Posts

Court Affirms Fines Against MN Bars That Violated Mask Mandate

Feds: 47 Exploited Pandemic to Steal $250M from Food Program

Highway 71 Project in Bemidji Nearing Completion

Crow Wing Energized Promotes Personal Happiness at Annual Summit

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands the media that people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2022 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.