Crosslake Expecting Thousands Of Visitors This Weekend For Crosslake Days

Crosslake will be busy this weekend as the city hosts their annual “Crosslake Days.” The festival officially started Thursday but the the main events will be held this Saturday throughout the town.

There will be live music, a food and beverage garden, a classic car show, a chili cookoff, craft fairs and more in downtown Crosslake. Thousands of people travel to the area every year to participate in the festivities.

“People come from the Twin Cities, from Northern Minnesota. You know, it’s a great weekend to come and enjoy the fall foliage on the trees. It’s a beautiful time of year here in Crosslake. You know, maybe take the boats out, take the docks out, prepare a little bit for fall. It’s a beautiful time of year here in Crosslake so it’s a great weekend to invite everybody back up, serve everyone chili and really have a party community wide,” said Cindy Myogeto, Crosslake Chamber of Commerce Director.

The Crosslake Days celebration has taken place each year for over thirty years. Every year as a part of the festivities, a chili pepper is hidden somewhere in the city limits and clues to its location are revealed throughout the week. The person that finds the chili receives a prize basket worth over a thousand dollars.

“Everything takes place, a lot of things take place outside. The craft fairs are outside. The chili cook off is outside. It’s just a nice, fall, crisp time of year to be outside and it’s looking a little chilly tomorrow,” added Myogeto. “So bundle up and be Minnesotan.”

For a full schedule of events, visit the Crosslake Chamber of Commerce website at www.business.crosslake.com.