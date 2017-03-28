Crosby Motorcyclist Injured In Crash

A Crosby motorcyclist was injured outside Aitkin, after he crashed into a ditch. The incident happened around 6:30 on Saturday night.

Lonnie Majerus, 37, was driving southbound on County Road 31 in Rabbit Lake Township, according to a press release. Responding deputies from the Crow Wing County Sheriff’s Department determined that he had crashed into a ditch on the western side of the road.

Majerus was transported by helicopter to North Memorial Medical Center in Robbinsdale, for treatment of his injuries.

There were no other passengers on the motorcycle.

The Sheriffs Office was assisted at the scene by North Memorial Air Care, the Minnesota State Patrol, Deerwood Police, Crosby Police, Cuyuna Fire Department and Crosby Ambulance.

The cause of the crash was not listed.