Crosby-Ironton Girls’ Basketball Beats Pequot Lakes on the Road

In a doubleheader Tuesday with the boys’ teams, the #8 Pequot Lakes girls’ basketball team hosted #7 Crosby-Ironton. The Rangers beat the Patriots in last year’s Section 7AA championship.

Crosby-Ironton beat Pequot Lakes 63-51, where Tori Oehrlein led all scorers with 29 points for the Rangers. Kelsi Martini led the way for the Patriots with 20 points. The Rangers have now beaten the Patriots in their last three meetings.

