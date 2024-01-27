Crosby-Ironton Girls’ B-Ball Beats Staples-Motley, Oehrlein Finishes Just Short of 3,000

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Crosby-Ironton girls’ basketball has spent the entire season ranked in the top 20 in Class AA and are currently situated at 6th. That’s thanks in large part to the Rangers’ leading scorer, Tori Oehrlein, who is averaging over 37 points per game and was just 42 points shy of 3,000 career points heading into Friday’s game versus Staples-Motley.

The Cardinals tried their best to shut down the sophomore phenom and snag a ranked win in the process, but the Rangers beat them 77-47 to make it a four-game winning streak. Oehrlein finished just one point shy of 3,000 – if she can sink one bucket on Tuesday on the road against Providence Academy, she will be the fastest in Minnesota state history to 3,000 points.

