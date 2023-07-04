Crosby Fire Department Prepares for Annual Independence Day Celebration

Click to print (Opens in new window)

For many communities across the country, the 4th of July holiday marks a time for people to gather and celebrate Independence Day. The City of Crosby is no stranger to the festivities, as their fire department is making their final preparations for the big day.

“We’re excited to host the parade once again. The fire department has been doing it for 50-plus years, and it’s really a labor of love,” explained Crosby Fire Department Captain Dallas Dietz.

“Our town probably quadruples in size, I mean, there’s so many people that come to town to celebrate, it’s great,” added Crosby Fire Department Captain & Secretary Glen Knutson.

Like many communities, Crosby will see a parade stroll through their main street, bringing the community together as local organizations make their way through town. Afterwards, many citizens might flock to Crosby Memorial Park, which provides even more opportunities to celebrate the holiday.

“There’s always live music going on. This year we have two different bands play and then we follow it all up with fireworks,” explained Crosby Fire Department Firefighter James Russell.

For Crosby, Independence Day is a chance for everyone within the community to connect, whether that be through family, friends, or neighbors, and create a feeling of togetherness.

“When they’re out there having fun, it’s just fun to watch and it’s a good way to give back to the community,” said Russell.

“And that’s what it’s all about, you know? Celebrating with your family on a really nice day,” said Knutson.

Crosby’s 4th of July parade will start at 11 a.m., with live music from Amanda Standalone and Kyle Peterson starting at 1 p.m. Fireworks will begin at dusk.

Several other communities across the state will also hold celebrations on Independence Day, with Brainerd hosting a parade of their own and the Bemidji Jaycees holding their annual fireworks show.

