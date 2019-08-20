CRMC Golf Tour Showcase Kicks Off

The Cuyuna Regional Medical Center pro-am golf event will be taking place all week long at Cragun’s resort. Today things kicked off at the Sport Center with a private party, where the pairings for the golf showcase took place.

The pro golfers also had practice today and a group dinner was provided. The event continues to grow thanks to the help from CRMC this year.

“We started last year with a one-day event we increased to five-fold this year, as you can see tonight we had a GALA, we just had a fishing tournament,” said CRMC Brainerd Lakes Golf Tour Showcase Founder Ron Sanders.

“We think it’s a great event, a great opportunity for the Brainerd Lakes area and our main motivation for being involved was to highlight some the activities we generate out of our charitable fund,” said CRMC Director Kyle Bauer.

The final round of the CRMC Brainerd Lakes Tour Showcase will take place on Thursday.