CRMC Championship Postponed to 2021

The Mackenzie Tour – PGA TOUR Canada announced last week that the 2020 season has been canceled due to the ongoing COVID-19 public health crisis. The CRMC Championship, which was originally scheduled for August 20-23, has been postponed until 2021.

The CRMC Chamionship at Cragun’s Resort in Brainerd was set to host the first ever PGA Tour Canada event on U.S. soil. The cancellation this year won’t affect any future plans between Cragun’s Legacy Courses and the PGA TOUR Canada. Plans are still being made for the CRMC Championship to take place in 2021 as a PGA TOUR Canada event.