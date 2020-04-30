Lakeland PBS

CRMC and Essentia Health Start “Fishing For Masks” Campaign

Destiny Wiggins — Apr. 30 2020

Cuyuna Regional Medical Center and Essentia Health today announced a joint effort to increase their supply of homemade face masks, and they are asking for the community’s help.

The “Fishing for Masks” joint effort campaign is a way to allow the community to help in providing masks for health care workers, patients, and visitors to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.

You can drop off masks at Cuyuna Regional Medical Center in Crosby or at Essentia Health-St. Joseph’s Medical Center in Brainerd.

