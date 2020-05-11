Lakeland PBS

Created Equal: Clarence Thomas in His Own Words

May 18 at 8pm — Tune in or stream with the PBS app and online at video.lptv.org.

Although Clarence Thomas remains a controversial figure, loved by some, reviled by others, few know much more than a few headlines and the recollections of his contentious confirmation battle with Anita Hill. Unscripted and without narration, the documentary takes the viewer through this complex and often painful life, dealing with race, faith, power, jurisprudence, and personal resilience.

