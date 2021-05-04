COVID-19 Vaccine Available in Hubbard County

Click to print (Opens in new window)

COVID-19 vaccine is readily available for Hubbard County and CHI St. Joseph’s Health Community Health/Hubbard County Public Health continues to vaccinate community members.

Anyone wanting to schedule a COVID-19 vaccination is encouraged to contact CHI St. Joseph’s Health Community Health at 218-237-5464. There is no charge for a COVID-19 vaccine through CHI St. Joseph’s Health Community Health. Vaccine is also available by contacting your health care provider.

Chi St Joseph’s Health reminds everyone in their press release, it is important to get vaccinated and stay in-tuned to the COVID-19 restrictions.

“Currently the new positive COVID-19 cases are those in younger age categories and it is imperative we make a collective effort to protect each other and do our part to stop this pandemic. With the recent increase in COVID-19 cases in Hubbard County, we encourage the community to take advantage of vaccination opportunities, whether through Community Health or through their own health care provider. The public should continue taking precautions – wearing masks, staying home when sick, washing hands, and avoiding large gatherings.”

