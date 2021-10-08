COVID-19 Testing Options for Travelers Visiting the Northwest Angle

Click to print (Opens in new window)

With fall fishing and hunting heating up, there are a couple of testing options to make it easier for anglers and hunters when crossing the border to visit the Northwest Angle.

When traveling through Canada to the Northwest Angle, there are some criteria travelers must do before crossing the border.

First, a traveler must download the “ArriveCan” app. Second, a traveler must be vaccinated and upload their vaccination card into the app. Third, a traveler must have a PCR or molecular COVID test showing a negative test result within the past 72 hours.

According to Lake of the Woods Tourism, here are some options hunters and anglers can take:

A PCR COVID-19 test in 30 minutes at the Thrifty White in Baudette. Open for testing Monday-Friday from 9 AM- 4 PM Quick Results, LLC. A new private testing company that was created out of need. It is located in five locations, Bemidji, Becker, Brainerd, St. Cloud and International Falls MN Department of Health Walk in Testing MN Department of Health No Cost Testing at Home Program When you drive back from Canada, the Canada Border Services Agency accepts the initial COVID test used when you first cross into the country



