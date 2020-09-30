Lakeland PBS

COVID-19 Testing Event Now Taking Place in Beltrami County

Lakeland News — Sep. 29 2020

This week, free COVID-19 testing is taking place in Beltrami County.

Local public health officials and the Minnesota Department of Health have partnered to provide residents the opportunity to get a free test in Bemidji at the Bemidji Armory. Testing began Tuesday and runs through Thursday, October 1st from 12 PM to 6 PM.

Testing is available to anyone who wants to get tested, whether they have any symptoms or not. Insurance is not required.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

Lakeland News

By — Lakeland News

Related Posts

Itasca County Releases Results of COVID-19 Testing Event in Grand Rapids

Couple Takes Road Trip to Raise Awareness for Alzheimer’s

Northwoods Adventure: Brainerd Lakes Chamber’s Sporting Clays Fall Fling

817 New COVID-19 Cases, 5 New Deaths Reported in MN Tuesday

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2020 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.