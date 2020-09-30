COVID-19 Testing Event Now Taking Place in Beltrami County

Click to print (Opens in new window)

This week, free COVID-19 testing is taking place in Beltrami County.

Local public health officials and the Minnesota Department of Health have partnered to provide residents the opportunity to get a free test in Bemidji at the Bemidji Armory. Testing began Tuesday and runs through Thursday, October 1st from 12 PM to 6 PM.

Testing is available to anyone who wants to get tested, whether they have any symptoms or not. Insurance is not required.

