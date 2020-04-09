COVID-19 Cases in MN Rise By 85 on Wednesday

Click to print (Opens in new window)

The Minnesota Department of Health reported 85 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, raising the state’s total to 1,154, and it reported five new deaths for a total of 39.

The department said 135 patients were hospitalized Wednesday, an increase of 15, while 64 were in intensive care, unchanged from Tuesday.

In the Lakeland viewing area, there are now 27 cases in the following counties:

Crow Wing County – 10

Beltrami County – 6

Cass County – 3

Clearwater County – 2

Itasca County – 2

Koochiching County – 1

Mahnomen County – 1

Polk County – 1

Roseau County – 1

So far, there have been no deaths in these counties, but health officials warn that residents in rural areas need to be just as vigilant following the stay-at-home orders as those in bigger cities.

