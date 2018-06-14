Couple Arrested/Charged For Meth Sales

A traffic stop has lead to the arrest of a Bemidji man, and Leonard woman, after Beltrami County Sheriff’s Deputies allegedly found more than 100 grams of methamphetamine in their vehicle.

According to the criminal complaint, Misty Dawn Dyrdahl, 23, of Leonard, and Billy Dale Vincent, 40, of Bemidji had been under surveillance by the Paul Bunyan Drug Task Force.

Task force agents alerted a Beltrami County Sheriff’s Deputy that a 2015 Buick Enclave had picked up a significant amount of methamphetamine at a known location within the state of Minnesota and were transporting it back Bemidji on the morning of June 10.

At approximately 4:23 a.m. a Beltrami County Sheriff’s Deputy encountered the Buick traveling north near County Road 50.

The deputy attempted to stop the vehicle but the Buick sped up and tried to flee for several blocks before deputies were able to stop the vehicle.

The complaint says that once the vehicle had pulled over, the deputy identified Vincent and the passenger as Dyrdahl.

Authorities searched the Buickand seized more than 100 grams of methamphetamine, $300 in cash and drug paraphernalia.

Both Dyrdahl and Vincent have been charged with first-degree drug sales.

Dyrdahl will appear in Beltrami County Court on June 18, with Vincent scheduled to appear June 20.