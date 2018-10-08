Lakeland PBS
Country Music Group Old Dominion Coming to Sanford Center in January 2019

AJ Feldman
Oct. 8 2018
The Sanford Center announced today that Old Dominion will be performing at the Sanford Center on January 24, 2019. Tickets will go on sale this Friday at 10 a.m. Tickets can be purchased at the Sanford Center Box Office, online at ticketmaster.com, or by calling 800-745-3000.

Old Dominion consists of lead singer Matthew Ramsey, lead guitarist Brad Tursi, multi-instrumentalist Trevor Rosen, bassist Geoff Sprung, and drummer Whit Sellers. In 2016, the band won the ACM award for New Vocal Duo or Group of the Year and the ACC award for Breakthrough Group/Duo of the Year. Last year, the band released its second album, “Happy Endings”, which peaked at number 1 on the US Country Charts.

Their latest single, “Make it Sweet”, currently sits at number one on the iTunes country music charts. You can find out more about the band and their tour by visiting their website at www.olddominionband.com.

