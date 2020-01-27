Counterfeit Money Seized At International Falls Entry Port

Click to print (Opens in new window)

INTERNATIONAL FALLS, Minn. (AP)- U.S. Customs and Border Protection says its officers seized $900,000 in counterfeit money from the International Falls Port of Entry. The agency says the counterfeit money was found in a commercial rail shipment that originated in China. Officers found 45 cartons of counterfeit $1 bills with a fake value of $900,000 last month during a customs inspection. The Secret Service was contacted and determined the currency was counterfeit.

