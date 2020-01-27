Lakeland PBS

Counterfeit Money Seized At International Falls Entry Port

Malaak KhattabJan. 27 2020

INTERNATIONAL FALLS, Minn. (AP)- U.S. Customs and Border Protection says its officers seized $900,000 in counterfeit money from the International Falls Port of Entry. The agency says the counterfeit money was found in a commercial rail shipment that originated in China. Officers found 45 cartons of counterfeit $1 bills with a fake value of $900,000 last month during a customs inspection. The Secret Service was contacted and determined the currency was counterfeit.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

Malaak Khattab

By — Malaak Khattab

News Reporter

Related Posts

Bemidji Resident Runs in His 40th “Freeze Yer Gizzard Blizzard” Marathon

International Falls Middle Schooler Accused of Making Bomb Threat in Custody

Nothing Suspicious Found After Bomb Threat at International Falls School

UPDATE: School Threat At ISD 361 In International Falls Under Investigation

Latest Stories

Library In Crosby Closed Due To A Roof Collapse

Posted on Jan. 27 2020

BSU Men's Hockey Edged Out By Minnesota State

Posted on Jan. 25 2020

BSU Women's Hockey Ties Minnesota State, Falls in 3-on-3 OT

Posted on Jan. 25 2020

BSU Men's Basketball Falls to Minot State at Home

Posted on Jan. 25 2020

2020 Minnesota Teacher of the Year Candidates Announced

Posted on Jan. 25 2020

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2020 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.