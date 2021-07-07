Corps of Engineers to Hear Ideas to Enhance Mississippi River Headwaters Environment

Click to print (Opens in new window)

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, St. Paul District, is hosting two open houses to get ideas and seek public comments on plans to enhance the environment at its six Mississippi River

Headwaters reservoirs.

Open houses will be held in:

• Crosslake on July 20, at the Corps Cross Lake Recreation Area, 35507 County Rd. 66

• Walker on July 21, at the Walker Area Community Center, 105 Tower Ave.

Both meetings will begin at 5:30 PM with a brief presentation about the Corps of Engineers current reservoir operations and the Sustainable Rivers Program a nation-wide initiative that explores changes to reservoir operations to enhance the environment.

While there are no current changes planned for the reservoirs, Corps officials emphasized a desire to hear the public’s thoughts on areas that could potentially be enhanced through modifications to the current reservoir operation plans.

There will be two identical presentations to discuss the program at 5:30 p.m., and 7 p.m.

