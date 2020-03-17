Coronavirus Regulations Impact Brainerd Area Churches

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Coronavirus has had a massive impact on group events over the past few weeks, including at places of worship. Brad Hamilton found out how these regulations have impacted local churches in the Brainerd area.

Both St. Francis Catholic Church and Zion Lutheran Church have suggested there could be more adjustments in the future based on day-to-day changes and that they will do their best to provide updates.

