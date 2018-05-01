Lakeland PBS
“Cool Pix” Red Lake Ice Surge Briefly Shuts Down Road

Josh Peterson
May. 1 2018
Courtesy: Red Lake Police Department

Monday’s high and gusty winds made conditions just right for an ice surge off Lower Red Lake, blowing the ice off the lake and onto a nearby roadway.

According to the Red Lake Police Department, the road was closed at the cut off / Indian Service 18 early this morning after the ice heaves made the stretch of road impassable.

The Red Lake Police Department tells Lakeland News that the road was cleared and was reopened for traffic by 8:00 this morning.

The police department posted dramatic images of the ice surge on their Facebook page showcasing the massive amount of ice.

