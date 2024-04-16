Convicted Felon Pleads Guilty for Role in Illegal Firearm Straw Purchase in Walker

A convicted felon has pleaded guilty in federal court for his role in an illegal firearm straw purchasing conspiracy.

According to court documents, on May 26, 2023, 36-year-old Donald Duane Armstrong Jr. and a co-conspirator entered a Federal Firearms Licensee in Walker, MN, where the co-conspirator purchased a semi-automatic pistol with the intent to transfer the firearm to Armstrong, who is a convicted felon.

In purchasing the firearm, Armstrong’s co-conspirator lied when filling out the ATF form, which certifies that he was the actual buyer/transferee of the firearm, when in fact the firearm was intended for Armstrong. Because Armstrong has prior felony convictions, he is prohibited under federal law from possessing firearms or ammunition at any time.

On June 14, 2023, law enforcement executed a search warrant at Armstrong’s home. At the home, law enforcement seized 14 firearms, including the firearm purchased on May 26.

Armstrong pleaded guilty today in U.S. District Court before Judge Nancy E. Brasel to one count of conspiracy to make a false statement during the purchase of a firearm. A sentencing hearing will be scheduled at a later time.