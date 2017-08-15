DONATE

LPTV NEWS

Construction Underway For The Heartland Activity and Wellness Center In Park Rapids

Sarah Winkelmann
Aug. 14 2017
Leave a Comment

A Better Connection and the Heartland Activity and Wellness Center have set out to break cycles of poverty, substance abuse, domestic violence, childhood obesity and, most of all, unmet needs of the community.

“I got tired of saying, ‘no, we don’t have that service in town,’ so I started hiring people and providing some of those services,” said Danielle Lien, president of A Better Connection and Board of Directors HAWC.

Not only will behavioral health needs to be met, but also an adjoining community center will create additional opportunities.

Rep. Rick Nolan visited the center and said, “well, it’s very inspirational to see what the community is doing by pulling together the private sector, the community, the state and the federal in a way that really benefits the community in just a multitude of ways. It helps create a community where people want to live and raise their families and work and spend their lives in.”

One of the many unique services the HAWC will provide is integrated treatment.

“We don’t experience them individually. I don’t have my chemical health struggles and my mental health struggles. I have them together, so being able to treat the client as a whole rather than trying to divide out those symptoms it only makes sense,” said Rita Anderson, Program Director at A Better Connection.

Providing the best possible care was always at the heart of the project.

“Danielle is going to make a difference, just 100 percent is going to make a difference and I wanted to be a part of that,” said Carrie Parks, the HAWC Executive Director.

The dream is becoming a reality with the construction for the project now underway and hype throughout the Park Rapids area beginning to grow.

“I really think what they are doing here, the way they have pulled so many facets of the community together could really be a model for the rest of the county,” Rep. Nolan said.

It’s a model built on the idea of community connection. “The connections that people are making with family members, with other residents, with professionals and with advocates,” Lien said.

Danielle and her team are leading the way, one connection at a time.

Sarah Winkelmann
Contact the Author Sarah Winkelmann
swinkelmann@lptv.org

Related Posts

Marquee Fire Shuts Down Park Theatre In Park Rapids

Nolan Bill Would Force Complete Of PolyMet Mine Land Swap

West Side Of Park Rapids Forced To Evacuate After Scare

Generous Donation Helps Hubbard County Food Shelf

What do you think?

Recent Comments on Lakeland Public Television (LPTV)

Heidi Spesard Noble said

Thanks, Mal on your piece on " Legally Blonde" Do you have any dance video of t... Read More

John Westad said

Thanks for taking the time to come down and spend some time with us. Thanks, als... Read More

Jarrod Mankie said

Haydee, thank you for the coverage. You did an awesome job. - Jarrod (past comma... Read More

CC said

The drug and alcohol problem has been on-going for some time, extreme measures s... Read More

Latest Story

Leech Lake Celebrates First Solar Project To Benefit Low-Income Families

The only solar energy project in the entire United States to benefit the federal Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program is up and running on
Posted on Aug. 14 2017

Latest Stories

Leech Lake Celebrates First Solar Project To Benefit Low-Income Families

Posted on Aug. 14 2017

Community Spotlight: Local Business Paints To Strengthen Work Relationships

Posted on Aug. 14 2017

UTV Crash Injures Two Teens In Wadena County

Posted on Aug. 14 2017

Minnesota May Change How It Grades School Performance

Posted on Aug. 14 2017

Sen. Carrie Ruud Receives CGMC Award

Posted on Aug. 14 2017

About

Lakeland Public Television understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our on-line presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Any viewer posts or comments you make online could be used in our broadcasts.

LPTV is where you want to be!

Contact Us

Locations
Submitting a PSA / Announcement
Submitting a Calendar Event
Submitting a Video or Photo
A Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.
108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2013-2017 Lakeland Public Television. All Right Reserved.

Select an option

Monthly Contribution

Your sustaining contribution is automatically drawn from your account each month.

One-Time Contribution

Your one-time contribution is good for a full year of membership benefits.