Construction Taking Place on N Third St. and Juniper St. in Brainerd

Lakeland News — Apr. 19 2023

In preparation for a big road project this spring and summer, construction crews will be removing trees and broken asphalt on N Third Street and Juniper Street in Brainerd.

They will also replace utilities such as water mains and storm sewers. Once construction crews assess each situation, they will put in gravel and start laying new pavement to help with aging and other weathered conditions.

“After a certain amount of time, it extends through its useful life and it’s time for a replacement on some of the utilities, especially from a risk standpoint, we don’t want having water main breaks within our infrastructure, as well as the condition of the pavement and sidewalk usually dictates a resurfacing,” said Jessie Dehn, Brainerd City Engineer and Public Works Director. “So when it’s time to resurface that and the utilities have reached the end of their useful life, that’s when we usually we want to do those replacements.”

The project is scheduled to finish in late October. Officials say to watch for construction traffic and do not drive or walk where cones are set up.

By — Lakeland News

