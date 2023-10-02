Construction Reaching Final Stages on Cedar Scenic Road in Baxter

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Cedar Scenic Road in Baxter remains closed to through traffic from Oakwood Drive to Memorywood Drive as construction continues in the area.

The city approved the project in early May and have been working on the roads since late August. The Anderson Brothers Construction Company is in charge of the project and is focused primarily on improved infrastructure and storm sewage systems.

The road was identified as one that was in tough shape, so the city wanted to get it repaired for the residents to have a better road and then add trails for that as well,” said Alex Voit, consulting engineer with Anderson Brothers. “We’ve installed the storm sewer and the curb, so we’re getting ready to grade it and pave it coming up and getting to the end stages of this road, at least.”

The company is expected to move on from the project by the end of October.

