Lakeland PBS

Construction Reaching Final Stages on Cedar Scenic Road in Baxter

Miles WalkerOct. 2 2023

Cedar Scenic Road in Baxter remains closed to through traffic from Oakwood Drive to Memorywood Drive as construction continues in the area.

The city approved the project in early May and have been working on the roads since late August. The Anderson Brothers Construction Company is in charge of the project and is focused primarily on improved infrastructure and storm sewage systems.

The road was identified as one that was in tough shape, so the city wanted to get it repaired for the residents to have a better road and then add trails for that as well,” said Alex Voit, consulting engineer with Anderson Brothers. “We’ve installed the storm sewer and the curb, so we’re getting ready to grade it and pave it coming up and getting to the end stages of this road, at least.”

The company is expected to move on from the project by the end of October.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

By — Miles Walker

Related Posts

Crow Wing County Continues with CR 115 Reconstruction Project

Lane Closures on Highway 10 from Royalton to Little Falls Next Week

Road Resurfacing on Highway 197 in Bemidji to Begin Sunday

Dow Chemical Agrees to Pay Over $450K for Alleged Violations By Former Subsidiary

Get the free PBS App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands the media that people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2023 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.