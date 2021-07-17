Construction on the New Bridge in Pine River on Schedule

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Construction on the new 220-foot bridge over the Norway Brook Dam in Pine River is on schedule.

The $2.8 million project widens the road and will improve pedestrian access on both sides. Construction that began in May is part of a multi-year effort. The bridge that was originally constructed in 1909 was identified as obsolete and in need of major repairs.

The bridge is expected to be complete by Labor Day Weekend. Once MnDOT completes the bridge, the city of Pine River will begin construction on the Rock Riffle Dam.

