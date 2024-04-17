Apr 17, 2024 | By: Lakeland News

Construction on New Beltrami County Jail to Start in About a Year

Beltrami County New Jail Rendering

YouTube: Beltrami County

Construction on a new jail in Bemidji is expected to start in about a year.

The Beltrami County Board on Tuesday voted for an option that would have construction start in April of 2025 and would not require additional spending. They also considered an option that would have started construction this fall, but that would have required an additional $500,000.

The board passed the plan to start construction next spring unanimously.

