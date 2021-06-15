Construction Continues on Roundabouts in Brainerd Lakes Area

Click to print (Opens in new window)

One new roundabout in Brainerd is now complete, but construction has shifted to the road north of it.

The new roundabout is located at the intersection of Jackson Street and where Riverside Drive turns into NW 4th Street. The entire road has been under construction now for the last six weeks.

As summer traffic returns to the Brainerd Lakes area, construction to build new roundabouts isn’t going away any time soon. Construction throughout the area is expected to continue throughout the summer and into the fall.

