Congressman Rick Nolan Endorses Tim Walz For Governor

Congressman Rick Nolan announced this morning that he will be endorsing a person who he considers a friend and colleague for state of Minnesota’s highest office.

In a press release sent out Monday morning, Nolan said, “It’s an honor to endorse my friend and colleague, Congressman Tim Walz, to be Minnesota’s next great governor.”

Nolan said that Walz has been an outstanding leader in congress and acknowledged his hard work on Veterans issues.

Walz is known for his progressive record and he continues to resonate with many Minnesota DFL party members.

Nolan said he expects members of the Minnesota DFL party to unite around Walz and help lead him to a victory this fall.