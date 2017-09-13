Confidence Learning Center Recognized As Nonprofit Of The Year

In a surprise visit this morning, the Confidence Learning Center was recognized as the nonprofit of the year.

Brainerd Community Action showed up at the camp’s weekly meeting to congratulate Camp Confidence on their leadership, integrity and management skills.

The group was selected based on their ability to positively impact the region and improving quality of life in the community, along with demonstrating community partnership, effective fundraising, resource development, solid financial management, and effective use of social media for communication.

The camp serves people with developmental or cognitive disabilities along with deaf or hard of hearing communities by promoting self confidence.

With this goal in mind, the team at Camp Confidence was able to achieve high standards through many active members involvement.

Jeff Olson, Executive Director of Confidence Learning Center, was surprised during the announcement, but proud of his team for all they have accomplished.