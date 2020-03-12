Concordia Language Villages Taking Precautions Amid Coronavirus Concerns

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Amid concerns of COVID-19, Concordia Language Villages in Bemidji is taking precautions to ensure the safety of everyone attending the Language Villages this summer.

In a release from Concordia Language Villages, officials say they take the health and well-being of it villagers and staff seriously.

The safety measures they have in place include:

All villagers and staff complete a pre-screening through our online health forms

All villagers and staff are screened upon arrival at the program

Our trained and caring staff work closely with villagers throughout their stay to ensure their overall well-being

Concordia Language Villages is closely monitoring updates from the Centers for Disease Control, World Health Organization, Minnesota Department of Health and the U.S Department of State.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today