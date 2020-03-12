Concordia Language Villages Taking Precautions Amid Coronavirus Concerns
Amid concerns of COVID-19, Concordia Language Villages in Bemidji is taking precautions to ensure the safety of everyone attending the Language Villages this summer.
In a release from Concordia Language Villages, officials say they take the health and well-being of it villagers and staff seriously.
The safety measures they have in place include:
All villagers and staff complete a pre-screening through our online health forms
All villagers and staff are screened upon arrival at the program
Our trained and caring staff work closely with villagers throughout their stay to ensure their overall well-being
Concordia Language Villages is closely monitoring updates from the Centers for Disease Control, World Health Organization, Minnesota Department of Health and the U.S Department of State.
Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.