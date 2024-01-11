Concerns Arise for Brainerd Jaycees Ice Fishing Extravaganza Based on Warm Winter

The Brainerd Jaycees Ice Fishing Extravaganza is one of the most important events for the Brainerd Lakes Area, but this season’s mild weather is starting to cause concerns about how the extravaganza will be affected.

With above-average temperatures in December with little snowfall, many businesses in the area have a keen eye on the forecast in hopes of having more ice being built up, based on what the extravaganza brings in.

“A lot of dollars to a lot of different people, including ourselves. You know, we get people from all over the country or world that we fish with and guide,” said Dan Eigen, owner of Walleyedan’s Guide Service. “Look at all the resorts and hotels, motels, everything is booked within probably a 60-mile radius, at least.”

For the community, this event is something they look forward to every year and take a lot of pride in.

“It’s just excitement, right?” said Eigen. “And most of the locals that have been involved in this tournament have done it every year. And they’ve got friends and family that come from all over to do it. And it’s just a buzz.”

One might see the upcoming forecast and think ‘Hey, it’s cold, that’s gonna build up some ice.’ But the problem is snow can act as a layer of insulation, which means not enough cold air penetrates deep enough to create more ice.

“The organizers of the event are loving that forecast for sure. And I just I hope the best for them and for our area. But I still really don’t have 100% confidence that that cold air is going to drive through that six inches of snow and drive that ice down to 18 inches,” explained Eigen. “It could happen. But I just, like I say, I’m not super confident right now.”

For someone as experienced as Walleyedan, he was hard-pressed to remember if he had ever experienced a winter like this year’s.

“About eight years ago, I think it was, I was out on Gull [Lake] open-water fishing on the 23rd of December. And then it was two weeks later we were out in that same spot ice fishing. So things turn really fast and we got good ice,” Eigen said. “But to see open water into January … I haven’t seen it like that before – on numerous area lakes, too, it’s not just Gull.”

As of now, the Brainerd Jaycees are still planning for the Ice Fishing Extravaganza to be held on Feb. 3. You can visit the event’s website for more information.

