Lakeland PBS
LPTV NEWS

Community Spotlight: World Wide Day of Play

Josh Peterson
Sep. 17 2018
Leave a Comment

The smiles and laughter were contagious as Paul Bunyan Park was transformed into one giant playground. For the past decade, the City of Bemidji Parks and Recreation Department have taken part in the annual World Wide Day of Play as a way to motivate kids to get outside and have fun.

While providing a fun and safe place for kids and their parents, the World Wide Day of Play is also a great opportunity to promote fun and engaging programs for kids throughout the year.

With a variety of activities, kids of all ages had the chance to jump, crawl, draw, or play an assortment of games, which always left the kids feeling like winners.

But the fun and games weren’t only for the kids – they were also for big kids as well. Many of the volunteers for the event were kids themselves not long ago.

Throughout the event, these volunteers found themselves reliving the glory days and are hoping to be back for more.

Josh Peterson
Contact the Author Josh Peterson
jpeterson@lptv.org

Related Posts

Shrine Weekend Helps Kids In Need

Bemidji Food Shelf Hosting Open House For Prospective Volunteers

Bemidji Regional Airport Receives Nearly $2 Million in Grant Money

Sanford Health To Host Shrine Clinic In Bemidji

What do you think?

Recent Comments on Lakeland PBS

TracyJones said

Worst decision Emily city council ever made has caused major damage to local bus... Read More

Lynn H VanAllen said

Great job Shirelle! Thank you so much for coming to Hackensack and covering our... Read More

gary said

If this is so important, why are you not farming and producing food in the manne... Read More

MX Player For PC said

wowow Big thank you to those who have been working continuously to battle... Read More

Latest Story

Buena Vista Hosts Annual Fall Color Festival

The season change is upon us. Soon, we should be seeing all the colors of autumn filling the trees. When asked if they see any colors yet, Fall
Posted on Sep. 17 2018

Latest Stories

Buena Vista Hosts Annual Fall Color Festival

Posted on Sep. 17 2018

Essentia Health Offering Walk-In Flu Clinics

Posted on Sep. 17 2018

CentraCare Specialty Clinic Opens In Baxter

Posted on Sep. 17 2018

Mid-Minnesota Women's Center To Host "Luminating Life" Fundraiser

Posted on Sep. 17 2018

Seniors Could Lose their Medicare Next Year

Posted on Sep. 17 2018

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2013-2018 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.

Select an option

Monthly Contribution

Your sustaining contribution is automatically drawn from your account each month.

One-Time Contribution

Your one-time contribution is good for a full year of membership benefits.