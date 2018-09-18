Community Spotlight: World Wide Day of Play

The smiles and laughter were contagious as Paul Bunyan Park was transformed into one giant playground. For the past decade, the City of Bemidji Parks and Recreation Department have taken part in the annual World Wide Day of Play as a way to motivate kids to get outside and have fun.

While providing a fun and safe place for kids and their parents, the World Wide Day of Play is also a great opportunity to promote fun and engaging programs for kids throughout the year.

With a variety of activities, kids of all ages had the chance to jump, crawl, draw, or play an assortment of games, which always left the kids feeling like winners.

But the fun and games weren’t only for the kids – they were also for big kids as well. Many of the volunteers for the event were kids themselves not long ago.

Throughout the event, these volunteers found themselves reliving the glory days and are hoping to be back for more.