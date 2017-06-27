DONATE

LPTV NEWS

Community Spotlight: Summer Camp Builds Confidence In Kids With Different Needs

Mal Meyer
Jun. 26 2017
Leave a Comment

Children and teens with different abilities and special needs can often feel like there’s no one out there like them with similar struggles.

The Camp of Champs started in 2006, as a place for children who have been adopted or are in foster care. Jahaad Gow and his siblings were the very first campers.

Over time, the camp has expanded its reach to help the lives of kids ages seven through 17 with a variety of needs. This includes children with ADHD, autism or other learning challenges. They do a variety of social and character building activities.

This includes a camper favorite – the character challenge course. High, low and everything in between, it provides the kids a chance to step up to the challenge.

At first, even the staff is afraid, but it gets easier to do the course over time. It’s an important lesson to learn for these guys who might have insecurities about major life events that lie ahead.

Marcus King says over the last four years, camp has taught him how to be a better leader and to have better interaction with his peers.

These skills are incredibly important as being a kid and finding your place among others can be difficult – especially with some different needs. But as Melissa Dockter says, she tries to tell her campers there are a bunch of things that make her kind of quirky and special – but that’s absolutely okay.

Mal Meyer
Contact the Author Mal Meyer
mmeyer@lptv.org

Related Posts

Summer Camp Designing a Stronger Workforce

Concordia Language Villages Scholarships

Northwoods Adventure-Amazing Animals

Engineering and Manufacturing Camp

What do you think?

Recent Comments on Lakeland Public Television (LPTV)

Vince Quest said

Congrats to Minute59. Escape rooms are fantastic and I hope they have lasting su... Read More

Terry Berczyk said

Ummm. Get rid of the picture of the Valley Pools truck - as it has nothing to do... Read More

Jessah? said

The best thing about getting shot in the buttocks is they give you all the ice c... Read More

Charles Parson said

LPTV should have been collecting a substantial fee from BSU just to justify thei... Read More

Latest Story

Fishing Tournament For Veterans Honors Their Service

The waves were rocking and Leech Lake was full of veterans enjoying a day of fishing – the Fifth Annual Take A Vet Fishing Tournament was
Posted on Jun. 26 2017

Latest Stories

Fishing Tournament For Veterans Honors Their Service

Posted on Jun. 26 2017

BSU Tuition To Increase After Statewide Budget Cuts

Posted on Jun. 26 2017

Vikings Receiver To Appear In Arizona Court

Posted on Jun. 26 2017

Shooting In Wadena County Lands Man In Jail

Posted on Jun. 26 2017

Kinn Sentenced To 52 Years In Prison

Posted on Jun. 26 2017

About

Lakeland Public Television understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our on-line presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Any viewer posts or comments you make online could be used in our broadcasts.

LPTV is where you want to be!

Contact Us

Locations
Submitting a PSA / Announcement
Submitting a Calendar Event
Submitting a Video or Photo
A Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.
108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2013-2017 Lakeland Public Television. All Right Reserved.

Select an option

Monthly Contribution

Your sustaining contribution is automatically drawn from your account each month.

One-Time Contribution

Your one-time contribution is good for a full year of membership benefits.