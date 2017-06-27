Community Spotlight: Summer Camp Builds Confidence In Kids With Different Needs

Children and teens with different abilities and special needs can often feel like there’s no one out there like them with similar struggles.

The Camp of Champs started in 2006, as a place for children who have been adopted or are in foster care. Jahaad Gow and his siblings were the very first campers.

Over time, the camp has expanded its reach to help the lives of kids ages seven through 17 with a variety of needs. This includes children with ADHD, autism or other learning challenges. They do a variety of social and character building activities.

This includes a camper favorite – the character challenge course. High, low and everything in between, it provides the kids a chance to step up to the challenge.

At first, even the staff is afraid, but it gets easier to do the course over time. It’s an important lesson to learn for these guys who might have insecurities about major life events that lie ahead.

Marcus King says over the last four years, camp has taught him how to be a better leader and to have better interaction with his peers.

These skills are incredibly important as being a kid and finding your place among others can be difficult – especially with some different needs. But as Melissa Dockter says, she tries to tell her campers there are a bunch of things that make her kind of quirky and special – but that’s absolutely okay.