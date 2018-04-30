Lakeland PBS
Community Spotlight: Ruttger’s Hosts First Lakes Area Yoga Festival

Sarah Winkelmann
Apr. 30 2018
“It’s a place where things are still and the waters are calm,” said the yoga instructor during the meditation section.

The yoga festival was a time to free your mind, be still and just relax.

“Yoga is a time to just slow down and bring it inward, how is our body feeling that day, how is our body physically affected by what is happening around us and it’s a time to slow down to give ourselves that love that we need,” said Lara Parkin, one of the local yoga instructors.

Ruttger’s decided to bring that positive energy to the resort for the brand new event.

“There is such a feeling for wellness and everybody is feeling a little stressed, maybe more than they did in the past and it’s just a chance for people to take a breath as they go into the season,” said Ruttger’s Resort Owner, Chris Ruttger.

The Lakes Area Yoga Fest is a time to look inward but with a community of support all around.

“Everybody needs some kind of positive in their life and the way to get it is being around other people,” said Larissa True, one yoga student.

By bringing together the local yoga community.

“The goal was to really celebrate the fact that we have excellent studios in the lakes area,” Parkin said.

With more than 80 yoga students in attendance, many new friendships were formed.

“For a lot of us from small iron range towns there is not a ton of people in your community so having a bunch of communities coming together was just really fun,” said Amanda Grubbs, one yoga student.

There is a variety of different yoga classes offered, all with a different focus. One of those includes using props that will maximize your yoga experience.

“Yoga is for everybody, it celebrates what your body is capable of doing,” Parkin said.

With many styles, everyone can find their perfect fit.

“I like to experience the higher intensity yoga classes,” said yoga student, Anna Hines.

But no matter what classes were in session, it was a positive day all around.

“It’s fun to experience a community of like minds and the energy is great, the people are great and everybody is here for a good time,” Hines said.

The organizers were pleased and a little surprised with the turnout at the event and now plan to hold another Lakes Area Yoga Festival sometime this fall. The Ruttger’s also plan to host the event again next spring.

Sarah Winkelmann
Sarah Winkelmann
swinkelmann@lptv.org

