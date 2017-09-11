DONATE

Community Spotlight: Paul Bunyan Dog Training Association Dog Show

Josh Peterson
Sep. 11 2017
It’s a dog eat dog world, and in the world of competition, no stone is left unturned when it comes to a dog show. For 8 years the Paul Bunyan Dog Training Association has hosted the United Kennel Club Dog Show, attracting both seasoned and novice competitors.

To get your prize pooch ready, it require a lot of hard work and a ton of patience to train your competitive companion.

It requires a vast sense of knowledge when it comes to judging competitors and their companions. For the judge at this dog show, one of the many joys is seeing both dog and owner grow together.

While this particular show is considered a regional competition, the warm and friendly atmostphere has attracted proud parents and their pooches from all over.

The Paul Bunyan Dog Show not only attracts dogs and owners regionally but internationally. With both dogs and owners coming in from Canda and overseas in England.

For Kim Parish who is from Canada, she brought her prized pup over from england, and enjoys attending this annual show each year.

With nearly one hundred dogs competing, this weekend was one for the dogs.

