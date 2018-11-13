Lakeland PBS
Community Spotlight: Kelliher Honors Veterans

Josh Peterson
Nov. 13 2018
In Kelliher, the schools have always held a special Veterans Day program with every branch of the military represented. This year, however, a group of Vietnam veterans were officially welcomed home and thanked for their service.

Through song, and in their own words, students thanked and shared their thoughts. Each veteran’s name was read aloud, and each was presented with a letter, a pin, and later, a red rose, to thank them for their service, leaving each vet feeling proud – especially after being saluted by the student body.

For these vets, each felt proud and uplifted while also hopeful for the next generation.

In a land that is home of the free, we remember the brave, and continue to honor them through the red, white, & blue.

