Community Spotlight: CarnEvil

It has all the makings of a classic carnival sideshow but with a spooky twist. CarnEvil is a carnival styled haunted house, with many unexpected twists and turns. The spook house has been on hiatas for over ten years but the Bemidji Jaycees felt the timing was right to revive the long standing tradition.

While the concept of CarnEvil is new, some of the props and set may look familiar. The Jaycees pulled together resources from its annual Water Carnival to help set the scene and add to the atmosphere.

CarnEvil is made up of a large cast of its Jaycees membership who do everthing from direct parking, take tickets, and portray a characters in the show. Carrie Johnson, is one of the ringmasters that takes you through her carnival that has gone awry.

For Carrie just having the opportunity to portray a character makes it all worth it.

In its first weekend, hundreds turned out to tour the creepy carnival. Its just a sign that this is something the community has been asking for.

CarnEvil returns Friday, October 27 and Saturday, October 28 from 7:00-11:00pm at the Beltrami County Fairgrounds.